Wayfinder (PROMPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.92 Million

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Wayfinder has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wayfinder token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wayfinder has a market cap of $39.92 million and approximately $44.77 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112,257.78 or 0.99924527 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111,019.64 or 0.98941222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00357073 BTC.

About Wayfinder

Wayfinder was first traded on April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. Wayfinder’s official website is www.wayfinder.ai.

Buying and Selling Wayfinder

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,255,957 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.17653982 USD and is up 7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $37,827,110.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wayfinder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wayfinder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

