Devve (DEVVE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.88 Million

Devve (DEVVE) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Devve has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Devve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. Devve has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $293.84 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112,257.78 or 0.99924527 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111,019.64 or 0.98941222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00357073 BTC.

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 93,451,925.54464402 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.45246278 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $236,040.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

