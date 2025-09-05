AQR Capital Management LLC Has $119.69 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $119,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $197.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

