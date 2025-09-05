Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 22,861 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,727,000 after buying an additional 774,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 226,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

