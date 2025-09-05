Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Sells $27,946.68 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $27,946.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,900.53. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $7,916,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 296,199 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $2,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

