Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,199,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.21% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,610,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,086,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,876,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,905,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%.The firm had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

