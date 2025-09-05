EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,303 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,797. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,490. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

