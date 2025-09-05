Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Up 13% – Time to Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.17). Approximately 8,828,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 3,274,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.03).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 49 to GBX 86 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rockhopper Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.50.
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
