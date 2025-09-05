Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $27,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 108.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $280.70. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.05.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

