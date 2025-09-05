EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

