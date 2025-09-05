Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Boosted by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after acquiring an additional 270,146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $183.14 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.