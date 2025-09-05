Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

