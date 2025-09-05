Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RALFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

RAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius Research upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Ralliant Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralliant has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $55.08.

Ralliant (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

