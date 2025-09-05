Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Cut to “Neutral” at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Clarkson Capital currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

VAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Get Valaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valaris

Valaris Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valaris has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.12.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Valaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valaris will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 56.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 77.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 45.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.