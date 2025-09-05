Everplay Group’s (EVPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVPL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Everplay Group from GBX 365 to GBX 405 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Everplay Group from GBX 330 to GBX 425 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Everplay Group from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25.

Shares of LON:EVPL opened at GBX 412 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £593.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,728.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Everplay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 192.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.16.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 10.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Analysts predict that Everplay Group will post 24.1106719 earnings per share for the current year.

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

