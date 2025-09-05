Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $583.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $527.00 to $583.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALNY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $453.54 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $469.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of -183.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,724.38. This trade represents a 97.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,561,800. This trade represents a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $25,551,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,064,000 after buying an additional 240,534 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after acquiring an additional 185,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,857,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,771,000 after purchasing an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

