Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVBH opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.59. Avidbank has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

