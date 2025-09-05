Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Porch Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.84.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 12.82%.The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $336,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,095.33. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Pickerill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,004.16. The trade was a 17.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,436,300. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,823,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 312,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,341,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after buying an additional 1,188,273 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,896,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,213,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

