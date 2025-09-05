JMP Securities Cuts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $11.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Prothena from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Prothena has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.04.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,344,000 after buying an additional 68,652 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in Prothena by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,283,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 183,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,181,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 634,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,176,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

