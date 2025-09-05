Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.72.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $6,462,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

