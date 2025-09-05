Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $518.00 to $589.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

ULTA stock opened at $529.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $3,809,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

