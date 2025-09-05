Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
MXL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.
MaxLinear Price Performance
MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.The company had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at MaxLinear
In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
