Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.61.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $259.51 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $254.67 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

