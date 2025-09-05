Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFLFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Heartflow Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTFL opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Heartflow has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $36.68.

About Heartflow

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

