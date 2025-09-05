Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MVIS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Microvision in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Microvision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Microvision had a negative net margin of 3,470.59% and a negative return on equity of 146.46%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Institutional Trading of Microvision

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 114.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microvision by 77.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

