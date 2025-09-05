PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PolyPid from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyPid Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 27.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 253,727 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPD opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.