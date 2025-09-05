Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Subsea 7 from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

SUBCY stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.80%. Subsea 7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

