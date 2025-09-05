Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital upped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Crexendo

CXDO stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. Crexendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Ron Vincent sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $53,464.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,310.44. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $162,980 in the last 90 days. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crexendo by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Crexendo by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

See Also

