WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFIFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WYFI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:WYFI opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. WhiteFiber has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

