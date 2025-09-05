Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,100 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,050 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Admiral Group to GBX 260 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 3,850 to GBX 4,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,852.50.

Admiral Group Trading Down 2.3%

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 3,444 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,383 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,417.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,232.67.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,553 per share, for a total transaction of £119,025.50. Also, insider Michael Brierley acquired 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,272 per share, with a total value of £916.16. Company insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

