Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.67.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 235.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 246.89. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5,280.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 1,013 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 per share, for a total transaction of £2,502.11. Also, insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 per share, for a total transaction of £2,536.69. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

