Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Price Target Lowered to C$1.35 at Desjardins

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Engineered Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.53.

Shares of CVE AEP opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

