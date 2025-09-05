Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$30.57.

LB stock opened at C$31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.37 and a twelve month high of C$31.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.84.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

