BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$97.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. Stifel Canada upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BRP from C$83.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$67.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.69.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$90.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -180.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. BRP has a 52-week low of C$43.88 and a 52-week high of C$93.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

