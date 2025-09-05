BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.69.

DOO opened at C$90.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$73.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.11. BRP has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$93.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

