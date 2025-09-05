Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Decreases By 72.3%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,600 shares, adecreaseof72.3% from the July 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of AGNG opened at $33.65 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
