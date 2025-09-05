Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Decreases By 72.3%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,600 shares, adecreaseof72.3% from the July 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGNG opened at $33.65 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

About Global X Aging Population ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

