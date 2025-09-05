Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$203.97 and last traded at C$203.59, with a volume of 1915596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$198.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.54, for a total value of C$852,700.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

