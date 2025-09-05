Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

IMOS stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Chipmos Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.80). Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

