Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

NYSE LLY opened at $736.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $783.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $954.00. The company has a market capitalization of $696.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

