DnB Asset Management AS Sells 251,525 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $185,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.71 and its 200 day moving average is $265.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

