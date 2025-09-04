Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

