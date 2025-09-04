Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.330-11.370 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.840-2.860 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CRM opened at $256.87 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $245.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,827 shares of company stock worth $16,342,398. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

