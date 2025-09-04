JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

JPM opened at $298.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

