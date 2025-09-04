Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,886,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $937,930,000 after acquiring an additional 145,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after acquiring an additional 255,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $477.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.