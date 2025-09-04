Chevron Corporation $CVX is Centerstone Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Centerstone Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 3.0% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 480,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 93,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,029.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 93,891 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

