Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Bought by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,513 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 15.0% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $141,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 33.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:DHR opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

