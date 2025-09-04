Hancock Whitney Corp Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $92.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

