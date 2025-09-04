Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of GitLab to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

GTLB opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.10 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

