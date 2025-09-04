Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $737.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $737.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.11, for a total transaction of $390,391.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,692.21. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,767 shares of company stock worth $234,716,347. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

