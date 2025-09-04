Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 88.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $321.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $562.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

